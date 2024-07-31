What options does Maduro have after Venezuela’s contested presidential election?

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The world’s democracies have almost unanimously condemned the results of Venezuela’s presidential election and called for a transparent vote count to confirm what the opposition says was its landslide victory over President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuelan electoral authorities say the president won Sunday’s election by seven points. The opposition says his rival, Edmundo González, trounced the self-proclaimed socialist leader at the ballot box by a more than 2-to-1 margin. Maduro has so far only dug in: claiming victory, jailing opponents and threatening to arrest González. As the electoral standoff moves into unchartered territory, Maduro faces limited options.

