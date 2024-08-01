Desert Health Care District and Foundation board members responded to Tenant’s final lease proposal by agreeing to add a resolution to their agenda for their meeting August 6.

They will then vote whether or not to include Tenet's proposal on the ballot for voters to decide come November 5.

The decision was made Thursday at a community meeting that allowed the public to weigh in on the 30 year lease extension.

Tenet's new proposal outlines their payments to the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation totaling approximately $1 billion in investments, including $650 million dollars in lease payments alone.

A prevalent point of contention at Thursday's meeting dealt with a non-compete clause that's written into Tenet's lease proposal.

Several dozen Desert Care Network employees attended the meeting, showing their support for Tenet's ownership of the District.

Community members, non-profit organizers, and Desert City leaders also weighed in.

The Desert Health District and Foundation Board will present Tenet's lease agreement as presented on Thursday at their upcoming August 6th meeting.

If Tenet's new lease agreement is passed it will lead to their full ownership of Desert Health

CONT VO

as for what’s next -- the board voted to present the lease agreement as is — at their August sixth meeting.

they will then vote whether or not to put it on the November 5th ballot for valley voters.

THEY WILL THEN VOTE WHETHER OR NOT TO PUT IT ON THE NOVEMBER 5TH BALLOT FOR VALLEY VOTERS - IF PASSED... LEADING TO TENET’S FULL OWNERSHIP BY 2057.