Alabama woman pleads guilty to defrauding pandemic relief fund out of $2 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges for fraudulently claiming nearly $2 million in pandemic relief funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Tametria Conner Dantzler entered the plea Wednesday. She could get up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced. According to her plea agreement and court records, Dantzler falsely reported that companies she created qualified for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Prosecutors say she personally received nearly $927,338 in pandemic funds that she used to buy a house and pay off her husband’s car, among other things. They say she also helped others receive $1,049,864 in funds in exchange for fees or fabricated payroll checks.

