Albuquerque police commander fired, 7th officer resigns in scandal involving drunken driving unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department says it has fired a former commander of its internal affairs unit amid a corruption probe. An officer who once worked with a team tasked with stopping impaired drivers has resigned. Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos reported Thursday that Cmdr. Mark Landavazo was fired for violation of department policies. Gallegos added that Neill Elsman resigned Tuesday after returning from military leave. Elsman had been with the team under investigation. Landavazo was the first officer fired in the probe. Seven officers have now resigned in the probe into accusations that some team members had taken bribes to drop cases.

