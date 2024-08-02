Desert Business Association gives $100,000 to local Restaurants at NGLCC Conference
Palm Springs Convention Center is hosting one of the largest LGBTQ+ business conferences from July 30 to August 2.
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) International Business & Leadership conference connects the LGBT business community to expand economic opportunities.
The Desert Business Association (DBA) is giving away $100,000 to local restaurants and bars at the conference on Friday.
