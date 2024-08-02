Skip to Content
News

Desert Business Association gives $100,000 to local Restaurants at NGLCC Conference

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:37 AM

Palm Springs Convention Center is hosting one of the largest LGBTQ+ business conferences from July 30 to August 2.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) International Business & Leadership conference connects the LGBT business community to expand economic opportunities.

The Desert Business Association (DBA) is giving away $100,000 to local restaurants and bars at the conference on Friday.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see which places receive the donation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content