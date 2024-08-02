Florida attorney pleads guilty to trying to detonate explosives near Chinese embassy in Washington

A Florida attorney has pleaded guilty to using a rifle to try to detonate explosives outside the Chinese embassy last year in Washington, D.C. Christopher Rodriguez also pleaded guilty on Friday to bombing a sculpture of communist leaders Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong in a courtyard outside a building in San Antonio, Texas, in 2022. Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 by a federal judge in Washington. Under the terms of his plea deal, Rodriguez and prosecutors agreed that seven to 10 years in prison would be an appropriate sentence.

