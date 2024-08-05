F1 Arcade launching locations where race simulators are only part of the experience

BOSTON (AP) — A new arcade with 69 racing simulators is bringing the feel of Formula 1 to fans more accustomed to rush hour traffic. F1 Arcade has opened its first U.S. location in Boston with a goal of 30 venues worldwide by 2027. The speedy expansion is hoping on Formula 1’s popularity since the Netflix “Drive to Survive” series. The idea comes from the people behind Puttshack golf and Flight Club darts. It combines upscale food and drinks with friendly competition. The F1 Arcade also has watch parties for fans.

