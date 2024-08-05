Frontier Airlines pilot arrested at Houston airport, forcing flight’s cancellation

HOUSTON (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. Houston police say the pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4 p.m. Thursday. The arrest happened before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The 45-year-old was wanted on an assault-family violence arrest warrant that had been issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety. Frontier Airlines says passengers were offered a full refund or booking on another flight.

