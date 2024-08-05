Leigh Diffey on botched Paris Olympics 100 meters call: “I got it wrong.”

PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles. Diffey is NBC’s regular play-by-play announcer for IndyCar who is calling his sixth Olympics and second track and field. He took responsibility for his rush to declare a winner a day after Lyles became the first American in 20 years to become the Fastest Man in the World.

