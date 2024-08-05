Secretaries of state urge Elon Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading election misinformation on X

CHICAGO (AP) — Five secretaries of state are urging tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on his social media platform X, saying in a letter that it has spread election misinformation. The state election officials said the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. The secretaries of state from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington wrote that X has a responsibility to provide users “access to guidance that reflects true and accurate information about their constitutional right to vote.” Social media platforms such as X have faced mounting scrutiny for their role in spreading misinformation, including about elections.

