What to do with all those fresh-picked cucumbers? Try this Greek salad

You can use cucumbers in cooked dishes, such as stir-fries or sautés, and you can obviously pickle them. But most of the time we tend to enjoy our cucumbers fresh, in salads of all stripes. Nothing beats cucumber for its cool, refreshing, hydrating crunch. One such cucumber-centric salad is an authentic Greek salad. Greek salad usually consists of simple chunks of tomatoes, cucumber, often red onion, olives, and chunks or a slab of feta with an oregano-spiked vinaigrette. Some chefs also add bell pepper or an avocado. Peel the cucumbers or leave the skin on if you prefer.

