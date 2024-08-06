Indonesia recovers body of New Zealand helicopter pilot killed in Papua attack

Indonesian security forces have recovered the body of New Zealand pilot who was killed in an alleged separatist attack in Indonesia’s restive Papua region. Glen Malcolm Conning, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company PT Intan Angkasa Air Service, was shot to death on Monday by gunmen allegedly with the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, shortly after landing in Alama, a remote district in the Mimika regency of Central Papua province. The attackers released all six passengers, including two health workers and two children. The impoverished Papua region is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia, and conflict with Indonesian security forces has risen in the past year.

