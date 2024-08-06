Jets punter Thomas Morstead dedicates his season to ALS awareness in honor of Steve Gleason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Morstead’s punts this season will do more than just change field position for the New York Jets. The veteran punter announced Tuesday he’s donating $1,000 as part of his Punt for ALS campaign for each kick he drops inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in honor of former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2011. He was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS last month.

