New York Film Festival sets main slate with movies by Pedro Almodóvar, Sean Baker and Mati Diop

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Festival on Tuesday unveiled the main slate for its 62nd edition with selections including Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning “Anora,” Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door” and Mati Diop’s “Dahomey.” Thirty-three features will make up the central lineup of the annual festival presented by Film at Lincoln Center. The main slate is particularly international this year, with films hailing from 24 countries, and including 19 directors making their debut in the festival’s most prestigious section. The festival, as previously announced, will kick off Sept. 27 with RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys,” an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2019 novel.

