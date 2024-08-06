One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Lee Jin-man captures diver at the center of the Olympic rings
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — AP photographer Lee Jin-man explains how he took the photo of Italian diver Giovanni Tocci, symmetrically aligned with the Olympic rings at the diving venue. He prepared himself for the photo by staking out his position before other photographers, to get a head-on shot of the divers as they passed the center of the Olympic rings logo in the background. The diver’s position leaves him encircled my the middle ring, giving the photo a nice balance.