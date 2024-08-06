Romanian PM to boycott Olympics’ closing ceremony after ‘scandalous situation’ in gymnastics ruling

PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that he will boycott the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal. Ana Barbosu had already begun celebrating her bronze for the floor event Monday when coaches for American Jordan Chiles entered an appeal to judges over Chiles’ score. The inquiry result in a 0.1 boost for Chiles, enough to overtake Barbosu for the last spot on the Olympic podium.

