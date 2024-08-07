A doctor in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of killing 4 elderly patients

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a doctor has been arrested in Berlin on suspicion of killing four elderly patients and trying to cover up the evidence by setting fires at their homes. Police and prosecutors say the 39-year-old doctor was ordered to remain in custody on Tuesday pending a possible indictment. The doctor was part of a nursing service’s palliative care team. He is accused of killing four patients who were in the nursing service’s care in June and July. Investigators didn’t specify what led to the man’s arrest or say anything about a possible motive.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.