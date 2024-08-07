Aussie rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard gets nostalgic with ‘Flight b741’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard is in their dad rock era — and not just because most of the band members now have kids. Following their highly technical heavy metal concept album released last year, the remarkably prolific Australian rock band wanted to take it back to basics with their latest, unapologetically nostalgic album, which sounds like it was pulled from a time capsule buried during the heyday of rock and roll. “Flight b741” is decidedly upbeat and nostalgic, thanks in part, frontman Stu Mackenzie said, to some of their relatively new identities as fathers.

