City of Palm Springs pairs up with local businesses for ‘Love Local Palm Springs’ gift card program
The City of Palm Springs is introducing a new digital gift card program this summer to bring revenue to local businesses.
To kick the program off, the city is offering a 50% match on all card purchases, meaning, if you buy a $50 gift card, the city will give you an extra $25 dollars.
According to the city, this program will help support over 60 local spots, from restaurants and cozy cafes to unique boutiques and spas.
Visit LoveLocalPS.com for full details & participating retailers.