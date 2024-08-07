City of Palm Springs pairs up with local businesses for ‘Love Local Palm Springs’ gift card program

The City of Palm Springs is introducing a new digital gift card program this summer to bring revenue to local businesses.

To kick the program off, the city is offering a 50% match on all card purchases, meaning, if you buy a $50 gift card, the city will give you an extra $25 dollars.

According to the city, this program will help support over 60 local spots, from restaurants and cozy cafes to unique boutiques and spas.

Visit LoveLocalPS.com for full details & participating retailers.