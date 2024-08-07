Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest over failed secession bid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says he plans to return to his country on Thursday despite the likelihood of being arrested on his return. Puigdemont fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region seven years ago. The 61-year-old fled to Belgium after the breakaway bid in October 2017 collapsed. He said on Wednesday that he would attend an event organized by his political party Together for Catalonia near Barcelona’s regional parliament building. The event is scheduled hours ahead of a new regional government taking office. Puigdemont didn’t say when or how he would arrive in Spain.

