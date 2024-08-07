Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ready to campaign for Harris-Walz after losing out for spot on the ticket

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s ready to campaign for the national Democratic ticket. Beshear said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are motivated to improve lives, in contrast to “personal grievances” driving the other side in a dig at Republican Donald Trump. Beshear made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press, a day after Beshear and other prominent Democrats were bypassed in favor of Walz joining the ticket. Beshear says Harris made a “very good” pick who will help her win in November. He predicts Republican attacks against Walz will backfire.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.