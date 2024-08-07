The son of Norway’s crown princess faces preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Oslo police say the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is under suspicion for causing bodily harm and criminal damage. Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and is the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties. On Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Oslo and a man in his 20s was briefly detained. Police have confirmed it was Borg Høiby, 27, who faces preliminary charges, one stage short of formal charges, and was released. Details were unclear but police said there was “a relationship between the suspect and the victim.”

