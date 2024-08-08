DeSantis, longtime opponent of state spending on stadiums, allocates $8 million for Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving $8 million in state money to Miami-Dade County to improve roads and other infrastructure around the stadium being built for the Inter Miami soccer team. DeSantis acknowledged he is a long opponent of spending state money on stadiums but said spending it to improve streets is different. Inter Miami has seen its worldwide and local popularity soar since it signed superstar Lionel Messi last year. The 26,700-seat stadium is being built next to Miami International Airport on land leased from the city. Team owner Jorge Mas said the $1 billion project is being privately funded. Economists says government spending on stadiums is usually a bad investment.

