Iranian brothers charged in alleged smuggling operation that led to deaths of 2 Navy SEALs

Authorities say two men linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard are facing terrorism charges in the U.S. in connection with the interception of a vessel in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the deaths of two Navy SEALs. The new indictment announced Thursday by federal prosecutors in Virginia charges two Iranian brothers and the Pakistani boat captain, Muhammad Pahlawan, with providing material support to Iran’s weapons-of-mass-destruction program, among other charges. The brothers are at large. The boat captain and three of his crew have been in custody since the Navy SEAL team intercepted their small vessel in January. Two SEALs went overboard and died while intercepting the vessel.

