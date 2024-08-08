Judge dismisses antisemitism lawsuit against MIT, allows one against Harvard to move ahead

BOSTON (AP) — A federal lawsuit accusing Massachusetts Institute of Technology of tolerating antisemitism after the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel has been dismissed while a similar one against Harvard University can continue. The MIT lawsuit accused the university of approving antisemitic activities on campus and tolerating discrimination and harassment against Jewish students and faculty. In dismissing the lawsuit, US District Judge Richard Stearns noted that MIT took steps to address on-campus protests that posed a potential threat to Jewish students. In contrast, Stearns allowed parts of a lawsuit against Harvard to continue, finding claims by Jewish students plausible that the university didn’t do enough to address their fears.

