Older pilots with unmatchable experience are key to the US aerial firefighting fleet

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A firefighting pilot who died in a plane crash while dumping retardant on a wildfire in Oregon could have been happily retired at 73. Commercial pilots must retire at 65. But there’s no age limit for firefighting pilots in the U.S. With unmatchable skills and savvy, these aerial firefighters are in high demand. One industry veteran says there are only about 120 single engine air tanker pilots working in the U.S. this season. Jim Maxwell died in July 25 when his plane hit a forested slope in Oregon. Fellow pilots believe heavy smoke impaired his visibility. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.