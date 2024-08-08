Russian prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for US-Russian woman in treason trial

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked for a 15-year sentence in the treason trial of a Russian-American woman, who has pleaded guilty, Russian news agencies reported. Ksenia Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February, accused of collecting money for Ukraine’s military. Khavana had had returned to Russia from Los Angeles to visit her family. The rights group The First Department said the charges stem from a $51 donation to a U.S. charity that helps Ukraine. Russia’s Federal Security Service claims she collected money for a Ukrainian organization that was used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

