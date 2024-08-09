Florida man gets over 3 years in prison for attacking a Muslim mail carrier and grabbing her hijab

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for attacking a Muslim U.S. Postal Service worker and trying to pull off her hijab. Court records show that 47-year-old Kenneth Pinkney was sentenced Friday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in April to assault on a federal employee with a hate crime enhancement .Court documents say the mail carrier told investigators that she first noticed Pinkney watching her in an aggressive manner while she was delivering mail on Oct. 9, 2023. Prosecutors say Pinkney threatened and physically attacked the mail carrier later than month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.