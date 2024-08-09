Hirono is heavily favored to win Hawaii’s Democratic primary as she seeks reelection to US Senate

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Hawaii’s incumbent congressional representatives are favored to win the primaries for the state Democratic Party. In the primaries on Saturday, Hirono faces Ron Curtis, whom she defeated 69% to 28% when he was the Republican nominee for senator six years ago. Hawaii is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots have been mailed to registered voters who must return them through the mail or to drop-off boxes located around the islands. Voters also may cast ballots in person at a handful of voter service centers in each county. Ballots must be received by county elections offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.