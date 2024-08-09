Marathon swimmer ends his quest to cross Lake Michigan after two days

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A swimmer who crossed Lake Michigan in 1998 has apparently ended his effort to repeat the feat. An online tracking device shows Jim Dreyer appeared to turn around and return to shore by boat Thursday, two days after he began swimming from Michigan to Wisconsin. The 60-year-old Dreyer was attempting to swim to Milwaukee from Grand Haven, Michigan, an odyssey that likely would have covered more than 80 miles. Dreyer, who calls himself The Shark, didn’t return phone messages Friday from The Associated Press. But his supporters said on Facebook that he’s out of the water and physically OK.

