The scrutiny Khelif and Lin face over their sex at the Olympics is a repeating problem in sports

It’s been 15 years since a teenage runner from South Africa was publicly scrutinized over her sex at a major sports event. The lesson everyone was meant to take from that was: never again. Yet the humiliation Caster Semenya faced has been repeated for two women competing in boxing at the Paris Olympics, exposing more female athletes to hurtful remarks and online abuse in a contentious divide over sex, gender and identity in sports. While Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan could be basking in the pride of winning fights for their countries, they are instead having their sex questioned after the Olympics-banned boxing federation claimed they failed opaque sex verification tests last year.

