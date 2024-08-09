Things to know as CrossFit Games resume in Texas a day after a competitor died during a swim event

DALLAS (AP) — The CrossFit Games have resumed a day after a competitor died after going underwater and not resurfacing during a swimming event in a Texas lake. In a post on the social platform X, officials said they resumed the event Friday after deciding that “the best way to grieve is together.” Lazar Dukic was a 28-year-old competitor from Serbia. He was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from a Fort Worth lake Thursday. The Tarrant County medical examiner has not yet listed Dukic’s cause of death. The CrossFit website says the mission of the games is to “find the fittest athletes in the world.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.