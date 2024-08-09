US will keep aid flowing to an Israeli unit accused of rights abuses, citing remediation efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s opted against what would have been its first-ever blocking of aid to an Israeli military unit over rights abuses. In a statement Friday, the State Department said it is now satisfied with Israeli efforts to rectify the abuse. The U.S. has not publicly identified the Israeli unit. It is believed to be the Netzah Yehuda, which has historically been based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The unit and some of its members have been linked to abuses of civilians in the Palestinian territory. That includes the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian American man after his detention by the battalion’s forces in 2022.

