What to stream: Post Malone goes country, Sydney Sweeney plays a nun and Madden 25 hits the field

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a country album from Post Malone, Awkwafina playing a struggling actor whose winning lottery ticket has her on the run for her life in “Jackpot!” and the fourth season of “Emily in Paris” drops Thursday. The tearjerker Netflix documentary “Daughters” follows four young girls as they prepare to reunite with their incarcerated fathers for a dance party in jail and also coming to Netflix is the Halle Berry-Mark Wahlberg movie “The Union,” an action comedy about a construction worker who gets entangled in the world of espionage by an old girlfriend.

