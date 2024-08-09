Wrexham is halfway to the Premier League under Ryan Reynolds. Expect things to get much tougher now

Wrexham is at the halfway stage of its unlikely journey to the Premier League. The next stop is League One. The Welsh club owned by actor Ryan Reynolds is hot off a successful preseason tour to the west coast of the United States and begins its domestic season on Saturday with a home match against Wycombe Wanderers in the third tier of English soccer. Wrexham hasn’t played at this level for 19 years. It’s a sign of the progress made by the team since it was bought by Reynolds and another actor, Rob McElhenney, for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is coming off back-to-back promotions.

