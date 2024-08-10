Paris Olympics embrace accessibility technology for visually impaired fans

PARIS (AP) — As Paris shines under the global spotlight of the Olympic Games, technological innovations are enabling people with visual impairments to take it in. A standout innovation is the Vision Pad, a tactile tablet designed to add another layer of interaction for those with visual impairments. It features a moving magnetic ball, representing the ball in play on a court or a field. The tactile feedback allows users to follow the action. Low-Vision Helmets allow users to focus in on elements. And audio announcers describe the action in vivid detail. It’s part of a larger effort to make Paris more accessible.

