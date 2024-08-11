Bangladesh’s chief justice resigns under pressure as Yunus-led interim government starts working

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has resigned following new protests by students and other demonstrators, as the interim government starts functioning after a mass uprising toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said Saturday that his office received the resignation letter from the chief justice. Five other judges of the Supreme Court have also quit. Hasina resigned and fled to India after an uprising that began with peaceful protests but grew into mass demonstrations and violent clashes. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has become interim leader and formed a new Cabinet with a promise to restore stability in the country.

