Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway just as a concert was about to begin. That is according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction. The department said Sunday that an outdoor concert at the venue was about to begin when shots were fired in the parking lot. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by outside law enforcement agencies including the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.