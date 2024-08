BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon rainforest contains almost two years of global carbon emissions, but is under threat as a carbon sink, according to a new study. The report released Monday said deforestation is the biggest immediate threat to the world’s largest rainforest, which has an area twice the size of India.

