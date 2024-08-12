An estimated 290 residences damaged by flooding from lake dammed by Alaska glacier, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska’s capital city say roughly 290 residences were damaged last week by flooding from a lake dammed by the Mendenhall Glacier. Juneau Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said Monday that at least two businesses were damaged. The threat of this kind of flooding has become a yearly concern in parts of Juneau, though officials said the extent of last week’s flooding was unprecedented. The state has assistance programs that can help residents with aid such as repairs to damaged homes or temporary housing. Barr did not have an estimate of how many people will need aid through the programs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.