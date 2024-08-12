Blink Fitness, an affordable gym operator owned by Equinox, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Gym operator Blink Fitness has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Blink, an Equinox-owned chain with more than 100 locations, says it’s filing for bankruptcy to help facilitate a sale of the business. The New York-based company added that it’s gyms remain open and anticipates “limited impact on day-to-day operations” through the process. Blink also says it received a commitment for $21 million in new financing, pending court approval. Employees wages and vendor payments are expected to continue without interruption. Founded in 2011, Blink has long billed itself as an affordable gym “for every body.” Membership plans today range from about $15 to $39 per month, competitive with rates from larger rivals like Planet Fitness and LA Fitness.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.