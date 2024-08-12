Connecticut Republicans pick candidates to take on 2 veteran Democrats in Congress

Republicans are poised to finalize their field of candidates in Connecticut with the fight for Congress on the line. Tuesday’s primary comes as candidates in the state’s marquee race are already set. That’s a rematch between three-term Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes and former state Sen. George Logan in the 5th Congressional District. Republicans are now choosing the people they think are best positioned to carry the party’s banner in less competitive races against two longtime Democratic representatives: Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Jim Himes. The GOP Senate primary pits Gerry Smith, the top elected official in the town of Beacon Falls, against Matt Corey, a restaurant operator from Glastonbury.

