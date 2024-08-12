Evacuees from resort town in the Canadian Rockies can return Friday after wildfire, officials say

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Officials say about 5,000 residents of resort town in the Canadian Rockies who fled their homes because of a wildfire can return to them on Friday. Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said Monday that residents should prepare for “a new normal” but added essential services have been restored to the point where they can allow a blanket re-entry. About 25,000 people fled the town of Jasper and its national park on the night of July 22 as wildfires inched closer to the area. Two days later, wind-whipped flames overwhelmed crews and destroyed one-third of the town’s buildings. Key infrastructure, like schools and the water treatment plant, was spared.

