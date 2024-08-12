Faint auroras may be visible in Northern Hemisphere skies after weekend solar storms
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Space forecasters say solar storms persisting from the weekend may produce colorful auroras across the Northern Hemisphere. The sun has shot out at least five strong solar flares since Saturday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says no major communication problems have been reported so far. Solar storms in May produced jaw-dropping aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere. NOAA says this event will likely be shorter, but may still produce faint auroras as far south as Alabama and Northern California Monday night.