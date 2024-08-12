Federal officials investigating natural gas explosion in Maryland that killed 2

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board, which has jurisdiction over pipelines, is investigating a natural gas explosion at a home in Bel Air, Maryland, that killed two people. The agency announced the investigation on Monday, a day after the explosion. Meanwhile, state officials have identified the two victims, and the state fire marshal’s office said they are focusing on accidental causes because there is no evidence of criminal activity. Officials say 73-year-old homeowner Ray Corkran Jr. died in the explosion. Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a 35-year-old contracted utility employee with Baltimore Gas and Electric, also died.

