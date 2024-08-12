Gunmen kill senior government administrator in an attack on his vehicle in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen have ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior government administrator in southwest Pakistan, killing him and wounding two other people before fleeing. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted deputy commissioner Zakir Baloch in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks amid a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban and other Islamic militant groups also have a presence.

