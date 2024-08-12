Injured Ferguson police officer wanted to improve department ‘from the inside,’ ex-supervisor says

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A former supervisor says the Black police officer who was critically injured during a protest marking the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, 10 years ago wanted to make “a difference from inside” the department and follow in the footsteps of his father, who was also a police officer. Travis Brown remained in critical condition Monday at a St. Louis-area hospital, three days after he was attacked outside the Ferguson police station when an otherwise peaceful demonstration turned violent. Travis Brown previously worked for the St. Louis County Police Department under Lt. Ray Rice. Rice says Travis Brown was motivated by public service. His father is a retired police officer in St. Louis city.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.