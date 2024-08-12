Older Americans prepare themselves for a world altered by artificial intelligence

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Older adults are grappling with how artificial intelligence is changing the world. The technology offers them significant benefits, from the ability to curb loneliness to making it easier to get to medical appointments. But it also has drawbacks that could be particularly dangerous for older people. A series of studies have found that senior citizens are more susceptible to both scams perpetrated using artificial intelligence and believing the types of misinformation that are being supercharged by the technology. To learn more about how AI works, seniors are taking classes to figure out how AI is transforming their world — and the threat it poses.

