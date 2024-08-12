Pfizer CEO on moving beyond COVID vaccines to become a leader in cancer and obesity treatments
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla is trying to reposition the global pharmaceutical giant for a post-pandemic world. Two years ago, Pfizer recorded an unprecedented $100 billion in annual sales from its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral Paxlovid. Lofty expectations for continuing sales of vaccines and antivirals have fallen flat, forcing the company to lay off staff and cut costs. Bourla spoke with The Associated Press about the company’s new focus on specialty cancer drugs and obesity treatments.