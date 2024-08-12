Robert Tucker, the head of a security firm, is named fire commissioner of New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed Robert S. Tucker to head the city’s fire department. Tucker takes over from Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to serve as the city’s fire commissioner. Tucker is the chairman of the private security firm T&M USA. He said Monday that the fire commissioner’s job is “a dream come true.” Tucker has never worked as a firefighter. He has served on the board of directors of the FDNY Foundation. As a teenager, he interned in the department’s Manhattan communications office. Kavanagh stepped down after two years as fire commissioner.

